Education ombudsman: Most parents want to leave distance learning, and schools lack equipped storage

Education ombudsman Serhiy Horbachev said that most parents want to leave distance learning from September 1. Also, the number of equipped storage facilities in schools is quite low.

He announced this at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Centre.

"Currently, 50-60% of parents choose distance education. But I am convinced that it is important for us to have offline learning, under safe conditions, especially for elementary school. It is the first grades that are most vulnerable to distance education," he said.

Horbachev also emphasized that, according to the Ministry of Education, only 30% of schools have equipped shelters. The State Emergency Service reports even lower numbers — only 12%.

According to him, there is now a proposal for Ukrainian children living abroad and studying in local schools to have the opportunity for at least a few hours of online classes with teachers from Ukraine.

"This will not solve the problem definitively, but it will allow us not to leave our children without the Ukrainian language and history," he emphasized.