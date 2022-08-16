Latvia transferred six more M109 howitzers to Ukraine. They are already participating in hostilities.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, on his Twitter.

"Six more M109 howitzers, which recently arrived in Ukraine from Latvia, are already showing results on the battlefield," he noted.

Reznikov also thanked Latvian Defense Minister, Artis Pabriks, and all Latvians for their help in the war against Russia.

The day before, it became known that Latvia also sent four helicopters to Ukraine: two Mi-17 and two Mi-2.