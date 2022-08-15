TikTok has launched its own in-app image generator. They are created by a neural network

In the TikTok application, a generator of images based on a text description, which is created by a neural network, appeared.

The Verge writes about it.

The new effect is called AI greenscreen — it creates simple images that users can use in videos.

A neural network does not generate realistic or sharp images because it requires a lot of computing power. According to the text description, AI greenscreen allows you to create abstract paintings and peculiar caricatures.

These are the images created by the neural network for the queries "naked model on beach" or "assassination of Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Boris Johnson."