TikTok wants to create its own music platform

ByteDance, which owns the TikTok social network, has filed an application with the US Patent and Trademark Office to register TikTok Music.

Business Insider writes about it.

"Typically companies the size of TikTok or ByteDance are only going to apply for a trademark for products that theyʼre seriously considering," Gerben Law Firm attorney Josh Gerben, who specializes in trademarks, told reporters.

ByteDance has already launched a streaming app called Resso in the markets of India, Brazil and Indonesia. TikTok added a button that led to Resso, where users could hear a song from TikTok in its entirety.

TikTok Music could be the next step — with the new platform, ByteDance can turn its existing TikTok user base into paid music subscribers.