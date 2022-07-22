TikTok has allowed to enable subtitles for any video

The Social network TikTok has added automatically generated captions (subtitles) that can be included for any video. Previously, they had to be turned on by the author of the video.

This is reported by Engadget.

The social network also added translations of signatures and text stickers. And if the user doesnʼt understand whatʼs going on, video descriptions are also available. Initial language support includes English, German, Indonesian, Italian, Korean, Chinese, Portuguese, Spanish and Turkish.

This update is an acknowledgment that TikTokʼs emphasis on video can be limiting for people with audiovisual problems, making it easier for them to watch videos.