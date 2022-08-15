The Office of the President of Ukraine: Russia struck 73 times more strikes at civilian targets than at military ones

Russian troops struck more than 22,000 civilian objects in Ukraine.

This was reported by the adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak.

"What type of war is the Russian Federation waging? The statistics are relentless. Since the beginning of the full-scale aggression, Russia has carried out 22,000 strikes on civilian objects. And only 300 strikes — against the military. 73 times less. "Special operation"? Demilitarization? No. Banal destruction of infrastructure and terror against the population," wrote Podolyak.