As of August 15, Russia lost approximately 43 750 servicemen killed in the war against Ukraine.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The losses of the enemy in equipment are as follows:

1 876 tanks;

4 141 combat armored vehicles;

985 artillery systems;

261 rocket salvo systems;

136 means of anti-aircraft defense;

233 aircraft;

195 helicopters;

3 044 units of automotive equipment and tankers;

15 warships/boats;

787 operational-tactical level drones;

92 units of special equipment;

187 cruise missiles.

The Russians suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction.