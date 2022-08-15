Donetsk Oblast governor: 5,575 people left the region since the evacuation began

The head of the Donetsk Oblast military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said that the situation in the region is tense and the entire front line is under constant shelling, but most of the residents of the region have been evacuated.
According to Kyrylenko, three quarters of the population were evacuated from the territory of the oblast controlled by Ukraine. A quarter of the population remains, but mandatory evacuation continues.
"Since the mandatory evacuation, 5,575 people have been evacuated as of today [August 15]. We will increase its pace," Kyrylenko said.
- As early as August 12, Kyrylenko said that approximately 350,000 residents remain in the region. The authorities are urging them to evacuate, because during the heating period they will be able to provide heat to only a little over 200,000 people.
- Mandatory evacuation in Donetsk oblast began on August 2. Subsequently, Vice Prime Minister for Reintegration Iryna Vereshchuk reported that evacuation may be introduced in several more regions — Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Kharkiv oblasts.