Parliament allocated another 270 billion hryvnias for security and defense

The Verkhovna Rada approved the draft law on the allocation of an additional 270 billion hryvnias for security and defense.
Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a lawmaker from Voice (Golos) party reported this.
287 MPs voted for this decision. Thus, total expenditures on security and defense this year amount to 1.2 trillion hryvnias.
Additional funds will be distributed as follows:
- 241 billion to the Ministry of Defense;
- Ministry of Internal Affairs will receive 23 billion;
- 2.2 billion will go to the Main Directorate of Intelligence;
- SBU receives 2.5 billion;
- State Security Administration — 197 million;
- Foreign Intelligence Service — 139 million;
- State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection — 425 million;
- Reserve fund — 715 million;
- Ministry of Economy for mobilization preparing of different economic sectors — 10 mln.
- On Monday, the Verkhovna Rada supported the extension of martial law for 90 days until November 21, 2022.