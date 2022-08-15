The head of the Luhansk confirmed the strike on the PMC “Wagner” base in Popasna. More than 100 “Wagnerians” probably died

The head of the Luhansk oblast military administration confirmed the strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the headquarters of the Russian PMC “Wagner” in Popasna.

He stated that "more than 100 "Wagnerians" from the leadership could have died there." Haidai added that Evgeny Prigozhin (”Putinʼs cook”), most likely, was not among the dead, but his deputies could have died.

"For the time being, I cannot divulge the details, but if in the end it turns out that more than 100 "Wagnerians" from the leadership team died, well, this will no longer be news for us [...]. As for the "Putinʼs cook", probably we may not be pleased with such wonderful news, but about the deputies we definitely would be. And the number of them is more than 100," noted Haidai.