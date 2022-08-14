In Washington, a man opened fire near the Capitol and later shot himself

In Washington in the morning, an unknown man opened fire near the Capitol and then committed suicide.

This is reported by the Associated Press.

The incident happened on East Capitol Street. An unknown man drove his car through the barriers in front of the Capitol, which caused his car to burst into flames. While his car was burning, the man started shooting in the air. When the police approached the car, the man shot himself.

Except for the shooter, no one was injured. The police are establishing the manʼs motives. AR notes that the incident took place against the background of recent events in the state of Florida, where FBI agents searched the estate of former US President Donald Trump.

The day before, US law enforcement agencies warned of the threat of attacks on government buildings after calls on social networks for an armed uprising due to the search at Trumpʼs.