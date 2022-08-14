The US delegation has arrived in Taiwan again. It will meet with the president

Two weeks after the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, the American delegation arrived in Taiwan again.

Reuters writes about it.

A delegation of the US Congress headed by Democratic Senator Ed Markey arrived on the island. He was joined by Democratic House members John Garamendi, Alan Lowenthal, Don Beyer and Amata Coleman Radewagen, who represents the Republican Party.

They will stay on the island for two days and hold a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen. The delegation will discuss US-Taiwanese relations, regional security, trade, investment and other issues.

Taiwanʼs presidentʼs office said the delegationʼs visit shows firm support for the United States amid tensions in the Taiwan Strait, where Chinaʼs military conducts exercises.

As the Global Times reports, the official representatives of China have already condemned the visit of the delegation. They stated that with the increasing intensity of American visits, the determination of the Peopleʼs Republic of China to "solve the Taiwan issue as soon as possible" is growing.