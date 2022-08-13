Politico: Trump faces criminal charges over classified documents found in his possession

Former US President Donald Trump faces criminal charges due to classified documents found in his residence. The FBI is investigating possible espionage, writes Politico with reference to the FBIʼs search warrant.

According to FBI documents, Trump is believed to have kept handwritten notes, documents marked "secret" and "top secret," a package marked "information on the French president," and more at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

The publication notes that law enforcement agencies are investigating Trump on suspicion of destroying records, obstructing an investigation and violating the Espionage Act. He may face imprisonment or a fine if he is found guilty in court.

Trump himself and his team claim that the search was carried out for a political reasons, as the ex-president poses a serious threat to the Democrats. His office also said that Trump often took classified documents home and allegedly even issued a secret executive order that said documents obtained in this way were automatically declassified during his presidency.