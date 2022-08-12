Militants will “try” five foreign defenders of “Azovstal” on August 15

On August 15, DNR fighters will "try" five foreigners who fought in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and defended Mariupol.
This was reported by the Russian agency Interfax.
Such a decision was made by the "Supreme Court of the DNR". The process will take place in closed mode. The militants are going to try Swedish citizen Matias Gustavsson, Croat Vjekoslav Prebeg, as well as British citizens John Harding, Andrew Hill, and Dylan Healy.
- Earlier in the "DNR," 28-year-old British volunteer Aiden Aslin, a 48-year-old former soldier of the Royal English Regiment Sean Pinner, and 21-year-old Moroccan citizen Brahim Saadun were sentenced to death. All of them officially served in the Armed Forces. They were captured in Volnovakha on March 12.
- The General Staff of Ukraine stated that the legal status of combatants applies to foreign citizens who serve in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This status, in particular, entitles them to be treated as prisoners of war if they fall into enemy hands. In addition, they are protected by the Geneva Convention.
- Russia does not want to guarantee the safety of captured US and British citizens and claims that the provisions of the Geneva Conventions do not apply to them. It is possible that the British, the Croat and the Swede will face the death sentence.