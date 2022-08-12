Militants will “try” five foreign defenders of “Azovstal” on August 15

On August 15, DNR fighters will "try" five foreigners who fought in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and defended Mariupol.

This was reported by the Russian agency Interfax.

Such a decision was made by the "Supreme Court of the DNR". The process will take place in closed mode. The militants are going to try Swedish citizen Matias Gustavsson, Croat Vjekoslav Prebeg, as well as British citizens John Harding, Andrew Hill, and Dylan Healy.