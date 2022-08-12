”This is Russiaʼs war, not only Putinʼs.” The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, responded to the German Chancellor regarding the cancellation of visas for Russians

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, responded to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who stated that it is "difficult for him to accept" the idea of canceling the issuance of Schengen visas to Russian citizens, because it is "Putinʼs war".

Yes, Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter that this is Russiaʼs war, not only Putinʼs.

"Not Putin, but real Russian soldiers came from Russia to kill, torture and destroy. The Russians mostly support the war, support missile attacks on Ukrainian cities and the killing of Ukrainians. Then let Russian tourists enjoy Russia," the Ukrainian minister added.

Scholz made his statement about the war on August 10. At the same time, he added that the European Union has already adopted many sanctions against specific representatives of the Kremlin and persons close to them who are responsible for the war.