General Staff: Since February, Russian troops have lost two squadrons of Su-35 aircraft in Ukraine

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Russian occupiers have lost two squadrons of the latest Su-35 aircraft in Ukraine. Because of this, the Russians plan to use old bombers.

This was stated by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov at the Media Center Ukraine — Ukrinform.

"Over the last week, the air defense forces of Ukraine destroyed 27 air targets. In connection with the significant losses of aviation equipment, the occupiers are considering the option of using outdated Su-24M bombers, which were removed from the combat team of the aggressor between 2005 and 2018," said the brigadier general.

But the latest Russian planes donʼt fly over Ukraine for a short time either.

"Su-35 aircraft also showed a low level of survivability. During the full-scale aggression, the occupiers lost two squadrons of such aircraft, thatʼs about 24 units," Hromov noted.

According to the General Staff, Russia supplied these planes to China. Out of 24 units, only 9 were functional, which indicates the low efficiency and unreliability of this technique. During their operation, on-board systems most often failed.