Ukraine has not yet issued any visas to Russians — 112 Russians have submitted documents

Since the beginning of the visa regime with Russia, 112 citizens of the Russian Federation have submitted documents for obtaining a visa to Ukraine. So far, none of them have received it — the verification is ongoing.
This was announced by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleh Nikolenko, on the air of the telethon.
Ukrainian embassies abroad received applications from Russian citizens living in the countries of the European Union. First of all, we are talking about Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, and Germany.
According to Nikolenko, as of today, Russian citizens have not received any visas.
It is important that Ukraine severed diplomatic relations with Russia, so there are no Ukrainian diplomatic missions on the territory of the Russian Federation. Because of this, citizens of the Russian Federation cannot apply for Ukrainian visas on the territory of Russia. This can only be done by Russians who live abroad and have the right to temporary or permanent residence in the countries.
Despite this, the presence of a Ukrainian visa does not guarantee the right to cross the state border of Ukraine — the border guards make the final decision.
- On February 11, a petition for the introduction of a visa regime with Russia appeared on the website of the Office of the President. It received 25,000 votes, necessary for her consideration by the president. Volodymyr Zelensky supported this idea and instructed Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to develop it.
- From July 1, the visa regime with Russia became operational in Ukraine.