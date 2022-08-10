Ukraine has not yet issued any visas to Russians — 112 Russians have submitted documents

Since the beginning of the visa regime with Russia, 112 citizens of the Russian Federation have submitted documents for obtaining a visa to Ukraine. So far, none of them have received it — the verification is ongoing.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleh Nikolenko, on the air of the telethon.

Ukrainian embassies abroad received applications from Russian citizens living in the countries of the European Union. First of all, we are talking about Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, and Germany.

According to Nikolenko, as of today, Russian citizens have not received any visas.