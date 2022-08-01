80 Russians applied for a Ukrainian visa in a month

Since the beginning of the visa regime with Russia, almost 80 citizens of the Russian Federation have submitted documents for obtaining a visa to Ukraine. So far, none of them have received it.

Andriy Demchenko, the spokesman of the State Border Service, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"During this month, according to the information that we have, about 80 citizens of the Russian Federation submitted information to obtain a visa. However, none of them has received a visa yet, and, in fact, none of them could cross the border without a visa," stated Demchenko.

According to him, the State Border Service carries out the necessary verification of all those who intend to enter the territory of Ukraine.