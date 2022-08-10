The occupiers are transporting stolen Ukrainian grain on 87 ships — the ambassador of Ukraine in Lebanon

Ukrainian grain, which the Russians stole from the occupied territories, is transported to the Middle East with the help of 87 grain ships. This process is controlled by the Russian military.

Ambassador of Ukraine to Lebanon Ihor Ostash stated this at a briefing.

"There is a criminal system that constantly transports stolen grain from Ukraine. It could be via Turkey, it could be directly to Syria, it could be to other countries in the Middle East. But this is such a criminal tool, in which the Russians, the occupation troops of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, participate, of course. Of course, they use mostly Syrian and Russian ships, but not only," he said.

The ambassador also noted that the ban on the unloading of the Syrian ship Laodecia in Lebanon, which was carrying stolen Ukrainian flour and barley, is a great victory for Ukraine.

"I would like to emphasize that it was not Lebanon, not the state, that ordered this flour and barley, it was an order from business structures," Ostash added.