Lebanon confirmed the arrest of a Syrian ship with stolen Ukrainian grain

The vessel LAODICE was arrested in the Lebanese port of Tripoli, which was transporting barley and wheat flour from the Russian-occupied Crimea under the Syrian flag. The products could have been stolen by the Russian occupiers in Ukraine.

This was stated by the Prosecutor General of Lebanon, Hassan Weidat, in a Bloomberg comment.

According to him, they plan to keep the ship under arrest during the investigation of the origin of the cargo.

The Ukrainian embassy in Beirut emphasized that the vessel was loaded in Feodosia in the occupied Crimea, and the cargo itself was stolen by the Russians in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.