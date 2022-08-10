In Poland, the Belarusian military was accused of deliberately damaging the border fence

Polish border guards accused the Belarusian military of intentionally damaging the border fence built by the Poles. This is how they help migrants illegally enter the territory of the European Union.

This was stated by the spokeswoman of the Border Service, Anna Mikhalska, writes PAP.

"As it follows from the testimonies of migrants detained on the Polish side, Belarusian officials not only drive migrants to the border, but also try to help them bypass security measures," she noted.

Migrants say that the Belarusian special services left them in the bushes nearby, while the Belarusian employees in the meantime destroyed the fence with the help of special tools. They used grinders, chisels, special gloves and other tools.

"Belarusian services allow groups of two to five people through such a crossing, and slightly larger groups are allowed only in swampy areas," Mikhalska stated.

At the same time, she assured that, in general, the number of attempts to illegally cross the border has recently decreased tenfold. All through the built fence.