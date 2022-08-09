News

The US State Department will provide Ukraine with $89 million for demining

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

The US State Department has approved $89 million in aid to Ukraine. The funds will be used for demining the territory.

This is reported by Reuters.

According to the official representative of the State Department, this money will be spent on appropriate equipment and training of sappers. This will help Ukraine to equip and train 100 demining teams during the year.