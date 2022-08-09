The US State Department will provide Ukraine with $89 million for demining

The US State Department has approved $89 million in aid to Ukraine. The funds will be used for demining the territory.
This is reported by Reuters.
According to the official representative of the State Department, this money will be spent on appropriate equipment and training of sappers. This will help Ukraine to equip and train 100 demining teams during the year.
- In June, the press officer of the State Emergency Service, Oleksandr Khorunzhy, said that, according to the approximate calculations of the sappers, it would take up to 10 years to demine the entire territory of Ukraine.
- Meanwhile, the State Emergency Service has created a mobile application for mine safety. It will help detect and report explosive objects.