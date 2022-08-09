Latvia asks the ECHR for permission to intervene in the case “Ukraine v. Russia”

Latvia appealed to the European Court of Human Rights with a request for permission to intervene in the case "Ukraine v. Russia".

This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia.

This is the first time that Latvia exercised its rights under paragraph 2 of Article 36 of the Convention on the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms and requested permission to enter an interstate case as a third party.

Now the ECtHR has to decide whether to grant Latvia such a right. If the decision is positive, Latvia will be able to submit observations on the interpretation of the provisions of the Convention on the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms in this case.