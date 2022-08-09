”Diia” will accept applications for compensation for housing destroyed by the Russians since 2014

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine expanded and simplified the procedure for submitting applications for destroyed or war-damaged property. The relevant resolution was developed in the Ministry of Reintegration.
This was reported by the press service of the government.
Previously, through Diia, Ukrainians provided information only about housing destroyed during a full-scale war. And now the application accepts data on property damaged by the Russians since February 19, 2014.
- You can submit information about war-damaged property on your own through the "Diia" portal or application in the "Damaged Property" section. This can also be done at the National Register of Citizens of Ukraine or with the help of a notary. Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov explained how to submit an application to Diia here.