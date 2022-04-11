Ukrainians have filed more than 66,000 applications to Diia app for war-damaged property

Since February 24, Ukrainians have submitted more than 66,000 applications for war-damaged property in the Diia application [Ukrainian e-governance portal].

This was announced by Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

He told how to apply in "Diia":

Update the application to the latest version;

Go to "Diia" and click — Services — Damaged property;

Fill in the form, providing all the necessary information.

All you need to do is enter information about your own home. One person can not apply for the whole house — only for the apartment owned.

Once the notification has been registered, information on the start of the evaluation and compensation procedure should be expected.