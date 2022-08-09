Russia launched an Iranian satellite into orbit. The mass media believe that the Russian Federation will spy on Ukraine with its help

Russia sent the Iranian satellite Khayyam into space. Earlier, the mass media wrote that the Russian Federation plans to use this satellite to spy on Ukraine.

The launch is reported by the Russian agency TASS.

The Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle, in addition to the Iranian satellite, launched another 16 small spacecrafts. It is reported that small satellites created by higher education institutions, commercial companies and non-profit organizations were put into orbit as an "accompanying load".

Earlier, The Washington Post wrote that the Russian Roscosmos will launch a rocket with the Iranian intelligence satellite Khayam from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, but initially Iran will not have access to it — Russia wants to use it for the war against Ukraine.