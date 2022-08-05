WP: Russia plans to spy on Ukraine with the help of an Iranian Intelligence Satellite

On August 9, Russiaʼs “Roscosmos” will launch the Iranian reconnaissance satellite “Khayam” from the Baikonur cosmodrome with a “Soyuz” rocket, but initially Iran will not have access to it — Russia wants to use it for the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by The Washington Post with reference to Western officials familiar with the matter.

The satellite has the “Canopus-V” system, which will allow Iran to monitor objects in the Persian Gulf almost continuously, and its camera has a resolution of 1.2 meters. It is worse than that of American satellites, but for Iranian intelligence it is a significant step forward.

The Russians will use “Khayam” for several months or longer.