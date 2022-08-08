Finland will join Ukrainian military exercises in Great Britain

Finland will join the military exercises of the Armed Forces of Ukraine within the framework of the program under the leadership of Great Britain. The Finns will send about 20 of their soldiers to the United Kingdom.

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Defense of Finland.

This mission will be sent at the request of Great Britain, which has asked for support from partner countries. In the first stage, the British plan to train 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers within 120 days.