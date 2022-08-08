Shakhtar FC became a partner of the UNITED24 initiative. The club put up for sale a digital copy of “Donbas-Arena”

Shakhtar Football Club became a partner of the UNITED24 fundraising initiative and put a digital copy of the Donbas Arena field up for charity sale.

This was announced by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, which signed a memorandum with the club.

The joint project of Shakhtar and UNITED24 will be the "Pitch in for Ukraine" program, the main goal of which is to raise money to help the country by selling virtual pitches of famous Ukrainian stadiums.

"Anyone will be able to purchase a digital pixel and become one of the co-owners of the virtual stadium. The first virtual field of the campaign will be the Donbas Arena stadium. Its digital version contains 154,000 pixels, which fans can choose from based on one of six donation levels. For example, the Bronze pixel of the Shakhtar stadium will cost UAH 680," the department said.

Pixels will be available for purchase from August 23 on the website of the "Pitch in for Ukraine" program.

The collected funds will be directed to programs of assistance to children from the Shakhtar Social Foundation, "Medical assistance" through UNITED24, humanitarian projects of the Saving lives and KSE foundations.

Also, during the UEFA Champions League, Shakhtar will play in uniforms with the UNITED24 logo.