The petition to ban Russians from entering Ukraine for the next 50 years has received the required number of signatures

The petition to ban Russian citizens from entering the territory of Ukraine for the next 50 years has received the required number of signatures — 25 000. Next, it should be considered by the President, Volodymyr Zelensky.

The petition proposes not to issue residence permits to Russians, except for those who fought on the side of Ukraine.

"Ukraine has been suffering for 8 years from the war that was unleashed by Russia on the territory of our country. Unfortunately, during these 8 years, the authorities failed to protect Ukraine from saboteurs, agents, and corrections officers, who all this time arrived in Ukraine through the visa-free regime with Russia. We paid for it with thousands of lives," noted the author of the petition.