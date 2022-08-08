Iran has denied claims that Russia will spy on Ukraine through Iranian Intelligence Satellite

Iranʼs space agency has denied reports that Russia will use its Khayam reconnaissance satellite over Ukraine.

This was reported by the State Iranian News agency IRNA.

Iranʼs space agency stressed that the satellite will be controlled by Iran and from Iran from day one, immediately after launch, and "no other country will have access to such information, and rumors that satellite images are being used to serve another countryʼs military goals are untrue".