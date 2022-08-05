At least 10 people were injured as a result of the daytime shelling of Mykolaiv. There are dead

As a result of daytime shelling of Mykolaiv, at least 10 people were injured. It is known that there are dead.

This was announced by the head of Oblast Military Administration Vitalii Kim.

"Already more than 10 (300) in just one place after shelling in the afternoon, there are 200, the brigades are still working. Detailed information will be available by 4 pm. I am closely following the trials of the adjusters," he wrote.

The head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Council for Humanitarian Affairs, Hanna Zamazieieva, writes that in the afternoon the Korabelnyi district and the Balabanivka microdistrict were shelled. Among the injured is a 13-year-old boy.

The mayor reported that the Russians had caused significant destruction. Private houses and high-rise buildings in the Korabelnyi district came under fire — the affected area is very large.