The Russians shelled four oblasts with rockets tonight. What is known about the consequences?

At night and early in the morning, the Russians shelled the Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk oblast, Valentin Reznichenko, noted that there were no victims among the civilian population as a result of the strikes. The occupiers fired 40 shells from "Grad" at Nikopol, damaging 10 private houses and commercial buildings.

The enemy directed an X-59 rocket at the Myrivsk community. As a result, there is the destruction of housing, the gas pipeline is out of order.

The Russians hit the Kryvyi Rih district with "Hurricanes" and barrel artillery. The Karpiv and Zelenodol communities came under enemy fire.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhzhia oblast administration, reported that at night the Russians fired a rocket at one of the infrastructure facilities in the suburbs of Zaporizhzhia. Production equipment is damaged. There were no injuries, rescuers promptly extinguished the fire.

The head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, Oleg Sinegubov, noted that at night, the Russians massively shelled the Shevchenkivske, Industrial and Saltivka districts of Kharkiv with anti-aircraft missiles.

Residential buildings, shops, and a market came under attack, windows were damaged in many houses, the premises of an educational institution, and playgrounds were damaged. Pyrotechnicians also removed shells that did not detonate.

As a result of the shelling, two men aged 26 and 38 and a woman aged 46 were hospitalized with injuries, all of them were on the street.

Also last night, the enemy shelled Chuhuiv, three rockets hit the open territory of a private household, and one rocket fell nearby. There are no victims.

At night, the enemy fired cluster munitions at the Naval District of Mykolaiv, reported the head of the oblast administration, Vitaly Kim. Already in the morning, the Russians opened fire from long-range Pion artillery.

It is known beforehand that a private house was hit. There was also a fire in the open area.