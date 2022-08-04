Yle: Russia is burning gas into the air on the border with Finland

Russia is burning natural gas into the air at the border. The fire can be seen from Finland.

Yle writes about it.

According to satellite images of the NASA fire monitoring system, flames have been burning at the Portova compressor station of the Russian company Gazprom every day since June 17.

Residents of the Virolakhti municipality also told journalists that they saw the fire raging across the Russian border.

This may indicate that it is already difficult for Russia to store the extracted gas, and they began to simply burn it there.

According to the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko, such processes show that Western sanctions continue to bind Russians.

"Instead of earning billions of euros from supplies, the Russians are forced to simply burn the extracted gas into the air. The blackmailers are already feeling the damage and the time period when they can still dictate their terms is rapidly decreasing," he wrote on Facebook and added that the West must maintain the sanctions regime and strengthen it even more.