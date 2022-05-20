Russia will completely cut off Finnish gas from May 21. This is only 5% of Finnsʼ energy needs

Russiaʼs Gazprom has warned Finlandʼs Gesum that it will cut off gas supplies to Finland on May 21. The reason for this was the refusal of the Finns to pay for gas in rubles.

This was reported by the press service of Gesum.

Finland plans to replace this amount of gas with the Balticconnector pipeline from Estonia. They stressed that they will continue to supply gas to their customers.

At the same time, the company plans to sue Gazprom over the requirement to pay for gas in rubles, as this violates the terms of the contract. However, natural gas accounts for only 5% of Finlandʼs energy needs.