Ilyaʼs Kyva another undeclared apartment was found. The ex-MP was informed about the suspicion in absentia

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine informed the former MP of Ukraine in absentia about the suspicion of undeclaring an apartment worth UAH 4.2 million.

This is stated on the NABU website.

According to the investigation, in 2019, the ex-MP bought an apartment in the village of Kozyn, Kyiv oblast, with an area of 260 square meters. To hide this fact, he made a trustee the nominal owner of the apartment.

NABU detectives have evidence that the former MP used an apartment in Kozyn in 2020. However, he did not indicate in his declaration that he owns and uses this real estate.

The actions of the suspect were classified under part 1 of Art. 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The message does not indicate the name of the MP, but reminds that in August 2021, the State Security Agency recognized assets in the amount of more than UAH 1.2 million belonging to the MP of Ukraine as unsubstantiated, and charged them to state income. According to the declaration, the MP received these funds from the lease of the pulp pit.

So, we can conclude that we are talking about Ilya Kyva.

In July 2020, investigative journalists reported that Ilya Kyva has an undeclared apartment on Luteranska Street in the center of Kyiv. In response, he said that he received 1.2 million hryvnias for a year, renting out a pit in the Poltava oblast.