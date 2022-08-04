The special protection regime for Ukrainian refugees in the EU will operate until 2024

The status of temporary protection for citizens of Ukraine in the European Union will be valid until the spring of 2024.

This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olрa Stefanishyna on the air of the national telethon.

She noted that at the meeting with the European Commissioner for Internal Affairs, Ilva Johansson, it was possible to agree that the status of temporary protection, which more than 5 million Ukrainians received, will be valid on the territory of the EU at least until the spring of 2024.

Stefanyshynф noted that the problematic issue was also that many Ukrainians do not just return, but they come to Ukraine for a certain time and then return to the territory of the European Union.