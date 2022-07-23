In Poland, Ukrainian refugees will be able to get electronic passports. With them, they will have the right to travel in the European Union

The Polish authorities will issue special electronic passports to Ukrainian refugees. They will be able to travel through the European Union with them.

The press service of the Polish government writes about it.

"Poland informed the European Commission about the electronic document available to refugees from Ukraine — Diia.pl, as a document that confirms their legal stay on the territory of Poland and allows them to travel within the European Union, as well as cross its external borders. This is the first fully digital residence permit in the European Union," the message reads.

The e-passport is available through the mObywat mobile application. To receive it, you need to have a PESEL — the Polish analog of the Ukrainian identification code. An electronic signature is also required, which can be obtained at special centers.

In fact, the Diia.pl electronic document acts as a residence permit, used together with a valid travel document to cross the external border of the EU. The rules of travel in the European Union will be similar to visa-free travel — you can stay there for 90 days during any 180-day period.