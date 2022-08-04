The Oktoberfest festival will take place in Germany again. He was absent for two years due to the coronavirus

Germanyʼs annual Oktoberfest in Munich will finally take place this fall. It was canceled two years ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is reported by the Associated Press.

"The Wiesn will take place [the local name for the large clearing where the festivities are held] will take place," festival director Clemens Baumgaertner told reporters.

According to him, the popular beer festival in Bavaria will be held without any coronavirus restrictions. It will begin on September 17 and end on October 3, the National Day of Germany.

"It will take place like we know it from 2019, and not in any other way," Baumgaertner added.

487 breweries, restaurants, fish and meat grills, and wine sellers will take part in Oktoberfest. Institutions will work even longer than before. The first beer tents will open at 9:00 a.m. and close at 10:30 p.m. The last orders will be accepted at 21:30.