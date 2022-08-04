In a Finnish city near the Russian border, the national anthem of Ukraine will be played every day

In the Finnish city of Lappeenranta, which is located near the Russian border, from August 5, the national anthem of Ukraine will be played every day at 7:30. In this way, the Finns want to demonstrate their support for Ukrainians.

This is reported by Yle.

"I believe that the national anthem creates a sense of unity and unites Ukrainians living here, as well as other residents of Lappeenranta," said the city mayor, Kimmo Jarva.

The national anthem of Ukraine will be heard from the roof of the city theater in the Iso-Kristiina shopping center.

In addition, in Lappeenranta, the Ukrainian flag is raised on the flagpole in front of the town hall and at the port.

In the neighboring city of Imatra, the national anthem of Ukraine has been played since the end of July.