The Russians are transferring forces to the Bryansk and Kursk oblasts. They are supposed to distract the Armed Forces in the north of Ukraine

The Russian command is transferring units to the Bryansk and Kursk oblasts that can take part in diversionary maneuvers in the Sumy and Chernihiv directions.

This was reported by the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Echelons with T-80 tanks arrive at Klimovo and Suzemka stations in the Bryansk oblast, as well as at Sudzha and Lhov-Kyiv stations in the Kursk oblast.

"The number of forces and means of the Russian occupying forces near the border with the Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts is insufficient to open, letʼs say, a second front. But this composition can be transferred in order to intensify actions on the border, which distract the attention of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the message says.

They note that the Russians are currently unable to open a second front due to a lack of resources, but the constant demonstration of the threat of an offensive can constrain the power of the Armed Forces. "This is what is calculated in order to reduce the counteroffensive potential of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the administration notes.

In the morning briefing from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, it was also reported that combat readiness is being checked in parts of the special operations forces of the Armed Forces of Belarus.