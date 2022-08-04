China has begun large-scale military exercises around Taiwan. The island is almost blocked

Chinaʼs naval forces, together with strike aircraft and missile forces, have begun large-scale military exercises around Taiwan, which will last until August 7, according to the official statement of the Peopleʼs Republic of China.

Global Times and The Guardian write about it.

The exercises began the day after the visit of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, which drew sharp criticism from the PRC. Chinaʼs military has cordoned off six areas around Taiwan for exercises, some of which are located almost right next to important Taiwanese ports. These maneuvers themselves are very similar to practicing the invasion of the island.

Long-range artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems, J-20 fighter jets, H-6K bombers, Type 052D destroyers, Type 056A corvettes and other equipment are involved in live-fire exercises. For the first time, the DF-17 hypersonic missile, which is called the "killer of aircraft carriers", will be used.

Taiwanʼs army is currently on alert and monitoring the maneuvers. Officials in Taiwan say that China has effectively blockaded the country.