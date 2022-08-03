Reuters: In Italy, over €141 million was arrested from the architect who designed “Putinʼs palace”

The Italian tax police seized assets worth more than €141 million. They belong to an architect who designed a luxury estate on the shores of the Black Sea in Russia, which is believed to belong to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Reuters writes about it.

Tax officials said they had seized the assets of a "well-known professional" in the Italian city of Brescia for alleged tax offenses. The law enforcement officers refused to tell journalists the name of this person.

According to Reuters sources, the assets belonged to Lanfranco Cirillo, who designed an estate on the shores of the Black Sea near Gelendzhik, which is known as "Putinʼs palace".

Cirilloʼs lawyer did not respond to a Reuters inquiry.

In April, in an interview with Italian television, Cirillo said that he himself designed the building, but it was commissioned by a private group, and he had nothing to do with Vladimir Putin.