Switzerland introduced additional sanctions against Russia. They include an embargo on the import of Russian gold

Switzerland introduced additional sanctions against the Russian Federation in accordance with the seventh package of sanctions of the European Union.

This was announced by the Federal Council of the country.

The new restrictions include a ban on buying, importing, or transporting gold and gold products from Russia. Services related to these goods are also prohibited.

In addition, Switzerland froze the assets of the Russian Sberbank. From now on, it cannot be provided with funds, economic resources or technical services.

The Swiss Federal Department for Economic Affairs, Education and Research (EAER) added 54 more people and 9 organizations to the sanction list. Thus, the list of persons and organizations in the Swiss list of restrictions fully corresponds to the EU sanctions list.

Restrictions come into force at 6 pm on August 3.