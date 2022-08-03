The court arrested three Russian and one Syrian vessel in absentia — they were exporting Ukrainian stolen grain

The court arrested three Russian and one Syrian vessel in absentia, which were transporting Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products stolen by Russian troops from ports in occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the State Border Service, whose operatives together with the Kherson Oblast Prosecutorʼs Office collected evidence.

These are the vessels "Matros Koshka", "Matros Pozynych" and "Mikhail Nenashev" under the flag of the Russian Federation and Finikia under the flag of Syria. Occupants and crew members of these vessels may be punished under articles on violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code) and violation of the procedure for entering the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine (Article 332-1 of the Criminal Code).

"Now bringing them to account is a matter of time," the State Border Service said.