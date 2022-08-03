The SSU detained an assistant to the MP who was planning to head the occupation administration of Cherkasy oblast

The Security Service of Ukraine detained an assistant to the MP and the former head of the "Opposition Platform — For Life" (OPZZH) faction in the Cherkasy city council, who wanted to head the occupation administration in the event of the capture of the region by the Russians.

This was reported by the SSU.

"The man not only justified Russian aggression against our state, but also planned to head the occupation administration in Cherkasy oblast, if the enemy managed to seize the oblast," the message reads.

Together with one of their accomplices, they carried out information-subversive activities in favor of the Russian Federation, claiming that the war in Ukraine is exclusively an internal civil conflict. The extras considered it inexpedient to resist the aggressor, were waiting for the occupation of the city and condemned the activities of the military and political leadership of Ukraine.

"However, when the attacker realized that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation were successfully countering the Russian army and liberating the occupied territories, he tried to flee abroad. The SSU detained the MP on the eve of his departure to the USA," the special service stated.

The Security Service of Ukraine does not name the detainee, but according to local media, it is Oleksandr Zavmyraylo, an assistant to Vasyl Nimchenko, the MP from OPZZH.