An assistant of a Member of Parliament was exposed for high treason — he passed on internal data to Russians

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed the assistant of a Member of Parliament of Ukraine for high treason. He sought information from the authorities.

The official was recruited by Yurii Vodolazkin (an employee of the ninth department of the fifth service of the Russian FSB) during the trip to Moscow. Later, Yurii gave him a connection with his manager - Dmytro Zubarev.

The traitor passed on intelligence information to his Russian curator about international cooperation, domestic political course, strengthening of the border with the Russian Federation and the conduct of military operations in Donbas since 2014.

For cooperation with the enemy, he received $1.5-4 thousand per month from the Russian special services.

To gather intelligence information, the traitor used a wide range of personal acquaintances and the status of an assistant to the current MP.

SSU investigators informed him of the suspicion of treason and chose a measure of preventive measure in the form of detention.

The pre-trial investigation was completed, the materials were handed over to the court.