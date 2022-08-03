A second evacuation train from the Donetsk oblast arrived in Oleksandria

At night, Kirovohrad Oblast received the second evacuation train from Donetsk Oblast.
This was announced by the head of the Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration, Andrii Raykovych.
"Thank you to the city authorities, social services, volunteers, doctors, emergency services, the police, the Red Cross and, of course, the oblast military administration team for the clear organization of the meeting," he wrote.
Among the evacuees are the elderly, the disabled, the sick and children.
"As in the oblast center, they immediately received help. Then there will be registration and corresponding payments," the head of oblast administration emphasized.
- On July 30, Iryna Vereshchuk announced the mandatory evacuation of Donetsk Oblast, which is completely without gas supply, before the heating season. She referred to Article 33 of the Code of Civil Protection of the Population, which mentions exactly this form of evacuation as mandatory. According to Vereshchuk, she was talking about the evacuation of 200 000-220 000 people, including 52 000 children. She emphasized that there is a place to accommodate them, there are schools for teaching children. The government also understands that people have no money, so it takes care of their social security.