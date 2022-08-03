A second evacuation train from the Donetsk oblast arrived in Oleksandria

At night, Kirovohrad Oblast received the second evacuation train from Donetsk Oblast.

This was announced by the head of the Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration, Andrii Raykovych.

"Thank you to the city authorities, social services, volunteers, doctors, emergency services, the police, the Red Cross and, of course, the oblast military administration team for the clear organization of the meeting," he wrote.

Among the evacuees are the elderly, the disabled, the sick and children.

"As in the oblast center, they immediately received help. Then there will be registration and corresponding payments," the head of oblast administration emphasized.