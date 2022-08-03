The head of the Foreign Ministry reported that the UN and the Red Cross are trying to gain access to the colony in Olenivka. So far it is to no avail

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Dmytro Kuleba, reported that the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross should fulfill their basic functions in the investigation of the terrorist attack in Olenivka, since they were the guarantors.

He stated this in an interview with Ukrinform.

When asked by a journalist whether these international organizations, which were guarantors of the lives of prisoners of war, are aware of their indirect responsibility for their death and the safety of the remaining defenders of Mariupol, Kuleba answered:

"Even if they have somewhat dulled their sense of responsibility for these citizens of ours, the events in Olenivka really sharpened it. We helped to do this as much as possible. All those statements that were made by Ukraine on this tragic day were not emotional — it was a call to international partners to fulfill their basic functionality."

According to the minister, Ukraine demands "an independent investigation into the barbaric execution of our prisoners of war."

"We will punish every scoundrel who committed this heinous crime," the Foreign Minister emphasized.