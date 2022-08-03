The head of the Foreign Ministry reported that the UN and the Red Cross are trying to gain access to the colony in Olenivka. So far it is to no avail

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Dmytro Kuleba, reported that the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross should fulfill their basic functions in the investigation of the terrorist attack in Olenivka, since they were the guarantors.
He stated this in an interview with Ukrinform.
When asked by a journalist whether these international organizations, which were guarantors of the lives of prisoners of war, are aware of their indirect responsibility for their death and the safety of the remaining defenders of Mariupol, Kuleba answered:
"Even if they have somewhat dulled their sense of responsibility for these citizens of ours, the events in Olenivka really sharpened it. We helped to do this as much as possible. All those statements that were made by Ukraine on this tragic day were not emotional — it was a call to international partners to fulfill their basic functionality."
According to the minister, Ukraine demands "an independent investigation into the barbaric execution of our prisoners of war."
"We will punish every scoundrel who committed this heinous crime," the Foreign Minister emphasized.
"According to my information, both institutions "woke up" and began to take measures. But the truth is that without the permission of the Russian Federation it will be extremely difficult for them to fulfill their mandate — they cannot appear at the place of Olenivska execution by force. Therefore, we are currently monitoring the development of events and actively continue to push the situation in the right direction," noted Kuleba.
- On the night of July 29, explosions rang out in the colony in the occupied city of Olenivka, Donetsk region, where the Russians held Ukrainian prisoners of war from "Azovstal". The Russians said that it was the Armed Forces of Ukraine that was hit with HIMARS. However, the General Staff of Ukraine stated that the pre- trial detention center was fired upon by the Russians themselves in order to accuse Ukraine of "war crimes" and to cover up torture of prisoners and executions. More than 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed and 130 were injured in the shelling. Previously, the Russians struck with a thermobaric weapon.
- The explosions took place on the territory of the industrial zone, in a newly built building that was supposed to be specially equipped to hold prisoners who had been taken out of Azovstal. The building was completed on July 27, after which some of the captured Ukrainian defenders were transferred to it. Ukrainian military intelligence said that the explosion was carried out by the mercenaries of PVK “Wagner" on the instructions of the owner of PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, "Putinʼs cook". They did not coordinate the organization and actual terrorist attack with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.