Forbes: On August 2, the Armed Forces shot down Russian cruise missiles worth $91 million

On the evening of August 2, the press service of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that Ukrainian forces shot down seven of eight Russian cruise missiles of the Kh-101 (Kh-555) type, which cost Russia $91 million.
Forbes writes about this based on its calculation.
To calculate the cost of Russian missiles, Forbes used the following estimates: X-101 — $13 million, "Kalibr" — $6.5 million, "Iskander" — $3 million, "Onyx" — $1.25 million, X-22 — $1 million, " Point-U" — $0.3 million.
- On August 2, Russian Tu-95 (Tu-160) bombers launched eight Kh-101 cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea in the direction of the central, southern and western regions of Ukraine. Seven out of eight missiles were shot down. Six missiles were eliminated by anti-aircraft missile forces and one was shot down by a fighter jet.
- One rocket fell in the Lviv oblast, targeting a military infrastructure facility. There are no casualties.