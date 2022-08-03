Forbes: On August 2, the Armed Forces shot down Russian cruise missiles worth $91 million

On the evening of August 2, the press service of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that Ukrainian forces shot down seven of eight Russian cruise missiles of the Kh-101 (Kh-555) type, which cost Russia $91 million.

Forbes writes about this based on its calculation.

To calculate the cost of Russian missiles, Forbes used the following estimates: X-101 — $13 million, "Kalibr" — $6.5 million, "Iskander" — $3 million, "Onyx" — $1.25 million, X-22 — $1 million, " Point-U" — $0.3 million.